Bedfordshire students can win school coach trip with Christmas card competition

Marshalls Coaches LLP are looking for imaginative Bedfordshire children to design them a company Christmas card and win a coach trip!

The Christmas card is to be designed on paper or card no bigger than A5 and the design must make some reference to Marshalls Coaches LLP; for example, it could feature their colours, coaches or horse logo.

The categories will be ‘4 to 7 years’, ‘7 to 10 years’, and ‘10 to 14 years’. Please state your name, age and school.

There will be a prize for each category winner and then there will be an overall winner who will win a school coach trip (destination to be 60 miles from its base). The deadline is November 30.

Send entries to: Marshalls Coaches, Unit 4, Firbank Way, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 4YP.