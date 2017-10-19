Beds Police scoop two Luton Community Awards

A Bedfordshire Police Cadet and Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) were two of the winners at the Luton Community Awards 2017.

On Friday, October 13, the awards recognised people and organisations across Bedfordshire for their achievements and service to the county’s communities.

PCSO Daniel McHugh received the ‘Service with a Smile’ award for providing outstanding service on a consistent basis. Daniel is described as “breaking down barriers, building confidence in the force, and helping to reduce crime”.

Meanwhile, Bedfordshire Police cadet Usman Ahmed, head cadet of the Luton Cadet Unit, received the ‘Role Model of the Year’ award, which recognises people striving to achieve their best.

The force’s Community Cohesion team were also nominated for the Mark West award for promoting harmony and diversity, and in partnership with Luton Borough Council Cohesion Services team they were also nominated for Outstanding Bravery.