Big Pedal Luton to Manchester for food bank

Six determined Lutonians embarked on a mammoth ‘Big Pedal’ cycle trek with a mission of raising £15,000 for their local food bank.

The hardy team was comprised of Inspire FM’s Mohammed Tariq and Hassan Ahmed, Luton Sixth Form College teacher Sufian Sadiq, Luton Foodbank representatives Steve Taylor and Donata Rogozik, and Ali Khan of sponsors Mashwi.

The group were waved off at Luton Town Hall on Friday, August 18, ahead of a gruelling two days, with the finishing point over 200 miles away, in Manchester.

Inspire FM station manager, Mohammed Tariq, said: “The station is very supportive of the work of Luton Foodbank, and many of our listeners value its aims of alleviating poverty in the town.

“I am not a seasoned cyclist, but I worked very hard in preparation for this. It was a tough experience, but we worked great as a team and helped each other through.”

>http://lutonfoodbank.org.uk/pedal/ .

> Foodbank 01582 725838.