Billie Faiers opens The Mall’s new baby changing facilities

Reality TV star Billie Faiers cut the ribbon to open The Mall’s new baby changing and feeding area on Tuesday.

The former TOWIE star, who recently announced she is pregnant with her second child, opened the new facility with her two-year-old daughter, Nelly.

Billie and her daughter Nelly in the new facilities. Photo by Jane Russell

The opening marked the start of a new family friendly scheme at The Mall to help mums and families feel more comfortable and looked after while shopping.

Billie said: “I think the scheme is a great idea and will make shopping at The Mall a lot more appealing. Being a mum myself, if I go shopping with Nelly, it is important to have a place where I can change her. It’s good to feel comfortable and you do here, it is clean, looks nice and it’s very child friendly.

“Nelly loved the games on the wall and that is a good idea for mums who have a toddler and are trying to breastfeed a baby.

“I think it would benefit other shopping centres to have something like this and I think it is a must, especially the private area for women to breastfeed, it is good that they can go there and everyone in there will be doing the same thing.”

Billie and her daughter Nelly in the new facilities. Photo by Jane Russell

The mum-of-one has is also a successful business woman with her own shop, Minnies Boutique, and a collection with In The Style. She puts her success down to being organised at home. She said: “It is tricky sometimes to balance it all but Nelly is my priority, I’m really organised at home and Nelly is in a routine.

“My mum helps me out with Nelly and she goes to nursery two afternoons a week now so I know those two days I can dedicate to any book work I need to do. It is tiring, and any working mum will say that.

“I love working and being a mum, I think it’s important that women don’t think they have to stay at home, if they want to go back to work and they have good childcare then they should go for it.”

Billie added that her favourite shops for Nelly’s clothes are Zara and H & M and that she shops in ASOS for maternity wear, she said: “Maternity clothes for women can be difficult and I know some women have struggled to find decent maternity wear, I really like ASOS maternity.

Nelly playing on the wall. Photo by Jane Russell

“I’ve got a collection with In The Style and I think we might do a maternity collection.”

Although Billie is no longer on TOWIE she admitted that it will not be long before she is back on TV screens with some TV projects coming up in the new year and she will be featuring in her sister Sam’s new show The Mummy Diaries.