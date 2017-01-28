Body found in hunt for missing Luton man

A body has been found in the search for a missing man from Luton.

32-year-old Stephen McPhee left his home in Whipperley Ring, Luton, during the early hours of this morning and did not return home.

Stephen was believed to have been wearing a dressing gown and blues shoes at the time of his disappearance, and police were concerned for his welfare.

Officers searching for Stephen were alerted to the discovery of a body in Stockwood Park by walkers at 8.38am this morning.

Bedfordshire Police state that formal ID has not yet taken place, but Stephen’s family have been informed.

The death is also not currently being treated as suspicious but emergency services remained at the scene.