Boost to help people take to the water

Luton has been picked as one of 12 places across England for a pilot project to encourage more people to use their local swimming pools.

Thanks to the National Lottery, Sport England’s grant for the project is £292k for an intensive, one-year programme awarded to Active Luton via Luton Borough Council as its local swimming provider.

Active Luton is embarking on a programme of awareness-raising and improvements under the brand ‘Your Pool’ to encourage people to use its swimming pools more – particularly people deemed ‘at risk’ of poor health, older people, children and young people, disabled people, women and girls and the black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) community.

The plans include:

>A major refurbishment of changing rooms, toilets and pool viewing gallery at Lea Manor Recreation Centre

>New towel holders, hooks and benches on all pool sides

>Changing coin retain lockers to coin return at all three centres

>Introduction of Your Pool ‘Swim Champions’working in the community and in centres to encourage people to try swimming and aqua classes

>Free SwimTag training aids on reception for swimmers at all Active Luton pools

>The introduction of longer opening hours – particularly at weekends for family swimming

>New and innovative sessions in the pools – including Aqua Yoga

>More frequent and more visible cleaning teams

A national survery showed 61% of Lutonians can swim, against 70% nationally. 23% go swimming as a family, above the national average.