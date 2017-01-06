Borough is shaping up for a bright future

2016 has been a significant year in the transformation of Luton.

A special publication has been produced, setting out the key landmarks, including multi-million pound investments in schemes such as Napier Park, the Marsh Farm development plan, the University and London Luton Airport, the creation of thousands of new jobs and a resurgence in community arts programmes.

It’s all part of the Luton Investment Framework – Luton Council’s 20-year plan for major transformation through inward investment.

Copies have gone to key businesses and stakeholders, public sector partners, members of both Houses of Parliament and many others.

Cllr Hazel Simmons, Leader of Luton Council, said: “This leaflet brings the Luton Investment Framework to life. It shows what can be achieved when the Council comes together with private and public sector partners – each with a huge passion for Luton – to drive improvements to health and wellbeing and enhance prosperity across the town.

“We know times are tough, and a lot of challenges remain, but you just need to look at the progress that is being made to see that aspirations are growing and Luton has announced itself on the national stage to public and private sector investment.

“None of this would have been possible without the hard work of so many people from the Council, local businesses, development partners and other organisations.

“I want to say a particular thanks to those on the front line, whether it’s our street cleaners, carers or charity workers, who get up each and every morning to make Luton a better place.”