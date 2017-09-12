BREAKING: Body found in Houghton Regis

A police operation is currently underway at Houghton Regis after a body was discovered this afternoon.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We were called today (12 September) at 3.49pm after a body was found near Longmeadow in Houghton Regis.

“A scene guard is in place while investigations are carried out.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 223 of today’s date.”