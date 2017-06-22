BREAKING: Child critically injured in Luton hit-and-run

A child has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run collision in Luton.

At around 2.50pm this afternoon, emergency services rushed to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a child on Hibbert Street.

The child has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and an investigation has been launched to identify it.

Hibbert Street remains closed while investigations are taking place.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information is asked to police on 101 and quote reference number 248.