BREAKING: Shots fired outside Leagrave McDonald’s

Police have set up a guard outside Leagrave McDonald’s after shots were fired.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at around 10.56pm last night (Tuesday 3 October) to reports that shots were fired outside McDonald’s in Marsh Road, Luton. Officers attended and searched the area, and a scene guard is currently in place while an investigation is ongoing.

“Two people have been arrested and remain in police custody. Additional officers will be in the area today and over the coming days.

“Anyone with any information to call 101 quoting Operation Soak. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.”