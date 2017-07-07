Brothel closed in Luton

A suspected brothel has been shut down by police in Luton.

Officers managed to secure a closure order for a house in Limbury Road in Luton after a temporary notice was placed on Monday 3 July.

Officers had attended the address following reports it was being used as a brothel.

During the visit, three people found in the property were safeguarded and offered appropriate support. A two day closure notice was placed on the location.

PC Matt Taylor said: “It is our priority to protect vulnerable people and we are dedicated to keeping our communities safe. Illegal sex-trade won’t be tolerated in our county and we will continue to crack down on the perpetrators.

“We are happy with the court’s decision to put a long term closure order on the location.

“We would also like to encourage people to come forward to report anti-social behaviour in their neighbourhoods.”

If you wish to report any issues in your area you can contact Bedfordshire Police on 101, in case of emergency always call 999. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111