Buses unable to access Luton and Dunstable Hospital

A serious collision on Dunstable Road is preventing buses from accessing Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

Bedfordshire Police and the emergency services are at the scene on Dunstable Road, Luton.

The road is closed at the junction with Humberstone Road and Stoneygate Road.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: “At approximately 12.55pm a car failed to stop when signalled to pull over by police in Humberstone Road.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area and are thanked for their patience.”

Buses are unable to access the Hospital, the closest stop will be Stanton Road on the busway.

A spokesperson for Arriva said: “Buses are diverted via Hatters Way on the way into Luton.

“We have someone at the hospital trying to assist bus drivers and customers.

“The area is causing major congestion across the surrounding routes so all services are going to suffer delays until the road is cleared.

“We can only apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused as a result.”