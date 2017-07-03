200 jobs move to Dunstable

Estate agency and property services company Connells Group has extended its head office function with a further office location in Dunstable.

The new office – Houghton Place – will complement Connells Group’s existing corporate headquarters in Leighton Buzzard.

Houghton Place will house a number of Connells Group’s key functions including its centralised sales centre and IT systems development team. Hatched, their online estate agency, will also move to the new premises. 200 staff will initially be relocating to Houghton Place and the move supports further growth for the business and the ‘freeing up’ of additional capacity within its Leighton Buzzard offices.

“Houghton Place represents a significant investment for Connells Group and the decision to expand was a logical step in our business development strategy,” says David Livesey, Connells Group Chief Executive.

“Our business has grown significantly over the last few years driving expansion of our Leighton Buzzard operations and we have plans to continue this.”