Aldwyck celebrates award

Houghton Regis based Aldwyck Housing Group has been awarded the Government’s national accreditation for customer service for the fourth year running.

The assessor met with customers, staff and stakeholders to review Aldwyck’s practices on customer insight, information and access, delivery, timeliness and quality of service.

The final 75-page report observes “there is a genuine and palpable ‘customer focused’ approach to service delivery” and that “staff are enthusiastic, well-motivated and dedicated to serving their customers. It was a pleasure to meet them and their tenants.”

Pictured left to right are Noor D’Agostino (Senior Income Maximisation Adviser), Dominic Cox (Housing Services Officer), Mary Felmingham (Receptionist) and Rumi Hassan (Technical Services Adviser).