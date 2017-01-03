Another pound shop thrown into the bargain

Poundworld has announced that it will be opening a store in Luton next month, creating 30 jobs in the area.

The Poundworld Extra store will be on George Street, in the former Bhs unit. Luton town centre is already home to three Poundland stores and a Sam 99p store.

Some shoppers believe there are already enough pound shops in the town centre. One person commented on Facebook: “If the three Poundlands and 99p shop were not providing enough pound shop delights, it seems the former Bhs building will soon house a Poundworld after a planning application for new signage was submitted.”

The retailer has applied for planning application to Luton Borough Council to change the signage on the former Bhs store it now owns to Poundworld Extra signs, but a decision has not yet been made.

Sasan Jahanabazy, area manager at Poundworld, said: “We’re excited to be opening our first ever store in Luton. We’re committed to offering amazing value to local shoppers across many of their favourite brands to help them to make big savings on their weekly shop.”

Poundworld Extra will stock £1 lines and will also provide shoppers with household items that are over one pound, such as grocery, laundry, baby, pet, homeware and toiletry products.