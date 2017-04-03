Dunstable town centre manager Clare Brett on the town’s new splash park

Introducing Bennett’s Splash and Splashside Café.

Coming to the Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground near you, the new splash park will be a 200m 2 wet play surface with 16 super soaking water features ranging from gentle mists, spray arches to tipping buckets and spray shooter cannons that will all ages. The splash park will be located directly in front of the current pavilion which will also undergo a major re-development converting a section of it into the new Splashside Cafe.

This free-to- use facility, represents over £500,000 investment in the town centre and has been made possible thanks to Dunstable Town Council assisted by Central Bedfordshire Council’s Market Town Regeneration Fund.

The new Splashside Café will be perfect for enjoying a day in the park or just passing through. On sale will be a range of coffees, teas, milkshakes, soft drinks and healthy fruit juices for you to sample. Those with an appetite can take advantage of a selection of sandwiches, wraps, pizzas and jacket potatoes. To make life easy for all you busy parents and carers out there, the children will be catered for too with the kid’s lunch package.

The splash park is expected to open by late June 2017 and will be open 7 days a week until Sunday 3 September 2017 from 10 am to 6 pm and in future will open annually from mid-May to end August.

Look out for further updates on Facebook.com/DunstableCouncil Twitter@Bennettssplash