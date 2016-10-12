Fujitsu plans to cut 1,800 jobs

Fujitsu, which has an office in Capability Green, Luton, has told staff it plans to cut up to 1,800 jobs in the UK.

The Japanese electronics firm has 14,000 UK staff and the job losses will be across its offices as it looks to compete better with foreign rivals offering IT services more cheaply. The company has said the decision is not linked to Brexit.

A spokesperson for Fujitsu said: “Fujitsu is planning a transformation program that will enable it to better support customers in the era of digital transformation.

“The company today advised its employee representative forum of plans to restructure the organisation in order to provide better service and respond more quickly to customer needs.

“As part of the programme, Fujitsu plans to streamline operations in order to remain competitive in the market. Proposed measures include changes which would result in a reduction of up to 1,800 jobs in the UK. All affected employees will be offered guidance and support and Fujitsu is establishing a consultation process with elected employee representatives.”