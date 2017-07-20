G20 Summit will empower Luton girls thanks to Dunola and ‘#iamtheCODE’!

A former Putteridge High School pupil represented the UK at the G(irls) 20 Summit.

Dunola Oladapo, 22, who has lived in Stopsley for 11 years, visited Munich last month, as she and her fellow candidates discussed how to increase the global economic participation of women.

Dunola

The ambitious representatives completed a series of workshops and events from June 16, leading up to the Summit on June 21, after which their solutions were presented in the form of a communiqué and given to G20 leaders.

Dunola said: “The Summit was absolutely amazing - one of the most valuable events of my life.

“We had a pitching ideas workshop from one of our partners, Edelman, and a strategic planning workshop from Bain and Company; it was great to have so many partners provide a firm interest in us.

“I got to meet delegates from all over the world - from Russia and China to Japan and South Africa and it really opened my eyes.

Dunola said: "Kate Cyr my US counterpart and I traveled together as she is based in London. We were coincidentally room mates in Munich as well. Her initiative will offer young female entrepreneurs free consultancy and training. She is a truly inspiring friend."

“We sat for hours and painstakingly worked to create the communique!”

Dunola and her other candidates described how the G20 can work towards creating 100 million new jobs for woman globally, also discussing the digital economy, climate change and migration.

But Dunola’s work doesn’t stop there.

Dunola said: “I’ve set up a new project, Luton Lights, working with females, as I want to support the United Nation’s goal to get one million girls into coding by 2030.

Dunola

“We’re going to be running a twelve week course, partnered with ‘#iamtheCODE’ (an organisation who support women learning to code.)

“But there’s more to the project than just coding. I hope to give presentations in schools and hold conferences on banking, finance and law.

“With coding women can be enterpreneurs and the labour force is moving in the direction of technology and digital advancement.

Dunola is looking for partners, sponsorship and funding for Luton Lights.

>lutonlights@gmail.com