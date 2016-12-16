Let’s be clear on recycling

Bin collection crews in Luton have been handing out clear recycling sacks to residents so they can recycle even more over the festive period.

To stop green recycling going into the black general waste bin, due to residents’ green bins being full, the Council is encouraging residents to place any additional recycling they may have in the sacks provided. Items such as cardboard, tins and wrapping paper are all things that can be placed in these sacks. The sacks will then be collected on green bin day in addition to the recycling in the actual bin. Simply leave the sacks out next to your green bin and they’ll be taken away for recycling.

For more information on what you can recycle and bin collection days over Christmas, visit www.luton.gov.uk/recycling