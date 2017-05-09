Luton branch for Business Buzz

The Mayor of Luton will open the new Luton branch of the networking group, Business Buzz, at The Brache on Friday, May 12.

Councillor Tahir Khan will be joined by other business leaders from 10am till 12pm at the Luton branch on Osborne Road.

Business Buzz is a series of local networking events working with the business community in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

The drop-in sessions are once a month and provide opportunities for local companies to meet, connect and share. The aim of the sessions is to make new business contacts, form networking relationships, promote services and products, exchange ideas and identify potential products or service providers.

The sessions will be hosted by Jo Wareham of The Little Branding Company.