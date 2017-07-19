Luton company celebrates winning two Queen’s Awards for Enterprise

Ecotile Flooring, a Luton firm which manufactures interlocking heavy duty floor tiles and flooring, has received two Queen’s Awards for Enterprise.

The company, based in the North Luton Industrial Estate, won the awards for International Trade and Innovation, they are one of only five businesses to receive two.

Ecotile Flooring presented with the Queen's Award for Enterprise. Photo by Vic Ashby

The Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Helen Nellis presented the commemorative trophy to the company on Wednesday, July 12.

CEO of Ecotile Flooring, James Gedye, said: “To be awarded the Queen’s Award for both Innovation & International Trade is the ultimate accolade for Ecotile and something that makes me immensely proud of all the hard work, enthusiasm and commitment everyone at the company has put into growing the business from a one man business started in a North London bedroom into what we are now.

“A total and absolute commitment to ensuring the very best quality standards in everything we do and outstanding customer service has been the foundation of our success.

“The Queen’s Awards are an amazing achievement and will make a massive contribution towards growing the profile of the company and our ambitions to significantly increase our export sales.”

The Queen’s Award For Enterprise was established in 1965, it celebrates the UK’s small an medium sized businesses.

Ecotile Flooring, which is celebrating its 21st anniversary this year, produces a durable flooring system for industrial and outdoor use made from consumer waste and recycled materials.