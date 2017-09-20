Luton mum and son ‘saving the world one smoothie at a time!’

A Luton mother and son have joined forces to create an organic, smoothie delivery service, turning their home into a fruity business hub!

Vikesh Kotecha, 26, and his mum, Neeta Kotecha, 54, of Graham Gardens, have set up The Honestly Good Smoothie Company – “trying to save the world one smoothie at a time!”

'The Smoothie Spice'. Credit: Rick Foulsham.

Customers place an order online and receive a temperature controlled box with sheep’s wool lining and ready-to-blend sachets, before returning the wool liners in the mail bag provided.

Vikesh said: “Around two years ago, I began having a series of digestive problems and everyone suggested a higher intake of fruit and veg.

“Although my mum kindly would wake up and prepare my smoothies for me – spoilt, I know – it was only when she was away for a few days I realised how much I missed my morning smoothie.

“I handed my notice in the same week and The Honestly Good Smoothie Co. was born.”

The duo work with head chef, Blake Bowden, and Caroline Farrell, award-winning nutritionist.

All produce is organic, and the team donate two meals to people in need for every box sent out. Packaging is 100 per cent recyclable, and liners and boxes are compostable.

> https://www.honestly-good.co/