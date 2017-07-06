Luton’s Chicken George head to London festival

Luton’s award-winning Chicken George is heading to a big London food festival to represent the town.

The Hitchin Road fast food restaurant put the Luton on the map when they were crowned winner of Britain’s Best Takeaway at the 2016 British Takeaway Awards, and now they will be showing their skills at ‘Just Eat’s Food Fest’, Red Market, London from July 14 - July 16.

A spokeswoman for Just Eat, said: “This year we are asking, ‘If I was stranded on a remote desert island, what would be my ultimate desert island dish?’

“‘Just Eat Food Fest: Desert Island Dishes’ will have a beach-inspired space, offering delicious global cuisines, cocktails and a line-up of popular live music!”