Luton’s roads surfaces are to get a facelift

More that 25 roads are to be repaired in Luton over the coming weeks,
And residents on the affected roads are being asked to park elsewhere while work is being carried out.
According to Luton Borough Council road treatment is a cost effective way of prolonging the life of the existing surface by sealing it from air and water which are primary causes of pot holes.
The Council is increasingly looking for ways to use treatments to prolong the life of carriageways rather than letting the surfaces deteriorate until it becomes necessary to resurface. Resurfacing is an expensive process and to undertake this in isolation is not cost effective.
The works going ahead this month and next, supplement the existing resurfacing programme where the Council is investing over £2.2 million to tackle cracked and potholed roads.
The roads below are scheduled for treatment, known as micro asphalt and the surface takes a few weeks to weather and bed in by road users. Residents are asked not to park on the road while the works are taking place.
Malham Close – 16 August
Clover Close – 16 August
Ramsey Close – 16 August
Guernsey Close – 17 August
Jersey Road – 17 August
Orpington Close – 17 August
Percheron Drive – 17 August
Minorca Way – 18 August
Purcell Road - 18 August
Beadlow Road - 16 & 18-20 August
Alder Crescent - 21-22 August
Emerald Road – 23 August
Rowelfield – 17 August & 6 September
Jubilee Street – 17 August & 2 September
Drayton Road – 20 August
Vesper Close – 17 & 24 August
Wimple Road – 18 & 24 August
Chapterhouse Road – 21–22 & 24-25 August
Poets Green – 23 & 29 August
Browning Road – 24 & 30-31 August
Byron Road – 31 August & 1 September
Williton Road – 16 August & 3 September
Yeovil Road – 30 August & 5 September
Burnham Road – 31 August & 3-4 September
Alpine Way – 31 August & 2 September
Clevedon Road 1 September & 4 September
Work on May Street and Oxen Road was carried out yesterday.
Dates may change due to the weather. Residents have been informed of the works by a letter and are asked to look at the advanced warning boards placed on the road for further updates.
Cllr Paul Castleman, portfolio holder for transport, said: “Maintaining the roads is essential to ensure that they are kept in good condition for drivers. These works follow concerns raised locally about the condition of the road surface.”
For enquires related to the programme, please contact Luton Highways on 01582 547056 or email highways@luton.gov.uk
>For up to date information on road works in Luton visit www.luton.roadworks.org
