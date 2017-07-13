Open day at Leighton Buzzard skills centre

A new construction and engineering skills centre in Leighton Buzzard will open its doors for the first time to the public today.

The Central Beds College centre for construction skills on Chartmoor Road will run an open day today lasting from 4pm to 7pm.

Expected to be complete by mid August, the purpose-built high end technology centre will be able to accommodate 350 students and it is hoped that it will become an integral part of the community.

Stephen Catchpole said: “The new Central Beds College Centre in Leighton Buzzard will have a lead role in helping local students gain technical skills they need to work in important and growing industries.

“From the outset, it’s had significant involvement from businesses so that it meets the needs of future employers. Our £2.5million Local Growth Fund investment in this Skills and Technology Centre will encourage and develop young people into successful employment in a town that’s growing.”

For more information, visit here.