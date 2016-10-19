Publisher announces Luton on Sunday will close

The Luton on Sunday newspaper is to close, its publisher has announced, along with two other sister titles in Milton Keynes and Northampton.

Trinity Mirror today confirmed the closure of the Luton on Sunday, as well as the Northampton Herald & Post and One MK, along with their companion websites.

In a statement released by the company, a spokesman said: “We are closing three free weekly titles in Luton, Milton Keynes and Northampton as part of a review of our portfolio to look at how we best serve our readers and advertisers in these markets.

“We are not exiting these markets but will retain a presence in a different way. We believe there is a better way for us to provide content and commercial solutions for the local communities, for example through a schedule of niche products and awards & events.

“The number of roles we require to deliver the new portfolio of products is less than the current structure and as a result the business proposes to reduce the headcount, so unfortunately a number of roles in Editorial and Commercial are at risk of redundancy as part of these changes.”