Pupils take charge at The Mall

Downside Primary School pupils took charge of The Mall on Tuesday, September 27, as part of the National Children’s Commissioner Takeover Day.

The young visitors met staff, shadowed their duties, discovered behind the scenes day-to-day tasks and were taken a tour of the Luton shopping centre. Neil Dilkes, head of Year 5 at Downside Primary, said: “The children were given a real insight into what it takes to run a shopping centre.

“They were given the opportunity to discover the many different job roles involved in retail. It was a fantastic experience for the children.”