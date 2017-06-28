Recycling firm aiming to go on for infinity

Luton based waste management company Cawleys has launched a new range of office recycling consoles, made from recycled content collected from customers, known as its ‘Infinity’ programme.

The company, on Covent Garden Close, conducted a survey in May during Green Office Week which found that just a third of UK workers are making a real effort to recycle things properly where they work, and almost one in ten people admitted that although they recycle things at home, they don’t even think about it at work

The new containers will be made with 100 per cent recycled content.

Cawleys is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year with a range of new investment and initiatives.

Anna Cawley, Head of Customer Service, said: “Since the company was founded by my grandfather and great uncle in 1947 the business of waste management has changed beyond all recognition.”

In 2016, Cawleys collected 7,735 tonnes of cardboard waste for its customers.