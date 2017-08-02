Rewards for The Mall’s top shops of 2017

After weeks of voting, The Mall Luton has revealed the winners of their Retailer Awards 2017, including their brand new ‘mystery shopper’ category.

Back for their 12th annual awards, nearly 1,000 shoppers across Luton joined together to reward fantastic customer service and shopping experiences by voting online and in the centre for their top shops of 2017.

In addition to the awards nominated by the public, this year’s awards also included a Retail Service Champion of the Year Award, which was selected by a mystery shopper.

The award was presented to Nathan Quinlan, from Topshop, who went ‘above and beyond’ with the mystery shopper saying it was “THE best customer service they had ever experienced”.

Nathan said: “I am absolutely gobsmacked to have won this award, and so happy – it’s one of my biggest achievements. I always try to go the extra mile for every customer and it’s fantastic that the mystery shopper recognised that – though I still have no idea when I was mystery shopped!”

Luton Town Football Club were awarded both the Best Customer Service and Best Retailer Award for 2017 – their first win since opening in the centre in 2014. They were followed closely by Lush and Debenhams as the runners up of each award.

Greggs were awarded the Best Food and Beverage Award, while Boots were voted the Best Service Provider for their pharmacy and optician service. Jimmy’s Restaurant and The Post Office were both voted as runners up for these categories.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “It’s been another great year for our retailers and I’d like to wish all of our winners and runners up a huge congratulations. These awards are The Mall’s way of recognising and rewarding our stores and their teams in The Mall, as well as a chance for our customers to have their say and reward the retailers’ achievements.”

The Mall Luton Retailer Awards Winners 2017:

Best Customer Service 2017 – Luton Town Football Club Shop

Best Retailer 2017 – Luton Town Football Club Shop

Best Food and Beverage 2017 – Greggs

Best Service Provider 2017 – Boots

Retail Service Champion of the Year 2017 – Nathan Quinlan from Topshop

The Mall Luton Retailer Awards Runners Up 2017:

Best Customer Service 2017 – Lush

Best Retailer 2017 – Debenhams

Best Food and Beverage 2017 – Jimmy’s Restaurant

Best Service Provider 2017 – The Post Office