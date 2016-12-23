Road to be closed for gas mains works

High Town Road in Luton is to be closed in the new year for essential gas mains work.

Existing metal gas mains in the road are approaching the end of their operational life and must be replaced.

Work to replace the gas mains is due to start on Monday 16 January 2017 and it is expected that the project will take around eight weeks.

Wherever possible the new gas pipes will be inserted into the old gas mains to minimise digging and associated congestion. However the size and position of some of the existing gas mains mean that some open excavations will need to be dug in the road.

To enable the work to be carried out safely and efficiently High Town Road will need to be closed for the duration of the project. Local shops and businesses will remain open for business as usual.

Advanced warning and business as usual signs will be going up in the vicinity prior to work starting.

Call 0800 096 5678 for info.