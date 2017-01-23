Robin takes on new role at Luton Council

Luton has a new deputy chief executive.

Robin Porter, Corporate Director for Customer and Commercial Services, has taken on the newly created role.

In addition to his existing duties Mr Porter will provide support for Chief Executive Trevor Holden and the Corporate Management team in driving forward the Luton Investment Framework and delivering Luton’s key objectives.

Mr Porter said: “I am both delighted and honoured to have been appointed Deputy Chief Executive, a role which is supporting the Council’s work with partners to achieve Luton’s common objectives for economic growth, education and skills development plus improved prospects and health and wellbeing outcomes for Luton residents, as set out in the Investment Framework.”

Mr Porter, 43, joined Luton Council in 2007 and has been a corporate director for six years, with a primary focus on transforming services while delivering challenging savings requirements and increasing revenues to meet the needs of Luton’s dynamic communities.

He has also over the last four years driven the development of the Council’s ambitious plans for London Luton Airport, the UK’s fifth largest and one of the fastest growing airports in the country.

Named one of CIPFA’s Public Finance Top 50 Trailblazers in 2016 for leading the Council’s innovative property investment strategy, previously he had a successful career in the private sector and before that in the British Army.

Mr Holden said: “I am delighted to confirm Robin’s appointment with immediate effect.

“As recent reports in the national media reflect, we have a lot happening in Luton. From the fastest growing property prices in the UK, to the fastest growing airport and significant inward investment, Luton is changing at a pace.

“I am pleased to have a top team at Luton which is focused on delivery and making a real difference locally, regionally and nationally.”