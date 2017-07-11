Thistle Express Luton opens in town centre

The Mayor of Luton officially opened a new hotel in Luton on Monday, July 10.

Councillor Mohammad Ayub was joined by guests, Neil Gallaghar, CEO of glh hotels and staff to cut the ribbon at the Thistle Express Luton, located just outside The Mall, overlooking St George’s Square.

Staff from Thistle Express Luton at the opening of the new hotel. Photo by The Mayor of Luton offiically opened Thistle Express Luton, a new hotel in the town centre. Photo by Joanna Cross Photography

The hotel general manager, Sudeep Majumdar, said: “I am delighted to play a key part in the opening of Thistle Express Luton.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our first guests through the door and delivering great hospitality.

“We’ve got a great team lined up, who are all excited to be putting Luton on the map.”

The hotel is aimed at the modern traveller; providing more choice when it comes to booking trips, it offers free Wi-Fi, bottomless tea and coffee and free breakfast for all guests.

Travellers will find Smart TVs to stream their own content in every bedroom, along with blackout curtains and Hypnos mattresses for a good night’s sleep.

The 152 bedroom hotel which is 10 storeys high, is near The Mall and overlooking St George’s Square fountains.

There has seen significant investment in its refurbishment.

Neil Gallagher, CEO at glh hotels said: “We are very proud to announce our new Thistle Express brand.

“Luton is a fantastic place to begin its story, with the hotel located just minutes from the U.K.’s fifth busiest airport.

“We listened to our customers and responded to the demand for a value proposition with fantastic amenities, such as free Wi-Fi, which is crucial to all guests regardless of the purpose of their stay.”