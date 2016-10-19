Vote now for your favourite takeaway

Three Luton takeaways are going head to head in a bid to take a prestigious title.

Village Pizza & Chicken (Italian/Pizza), Chicken George (American) amd Master Chef (Indian) have made it to the shortlist for the Best Takeaway in the East 2016 awards.

They are up against seven takaways from Harlow and Colchester in Essex, Stevenage and Hertford in Hertfordshire and Norwich.

The restaurants are now encouraging their loyal customers to vote for them at www.thebtas.co.uk as the five restaurants with the most votes will be on their way to the British Takeaway Awards at The Savoy in London on December 5. Closing date for voting is October 24.

The BTAs - run with Just Eat, are about celebrating the diverse range of cuisines and rewarding the amazing contribution a nation of takeaway owners make to both their local communities and the UK economy.

Over the last month thousands of food fans in the East have been voting online and via post for their favourite takeaway.

The top five takeaways in the East that receive the most votes across the two voting periods will make it to the star-studded national awards ceremony.

The British Takeaway Awards 2016 will take place on December 5 at The Savoy in London, where the most celebrated names in British takeaway food will come together to celebrate.