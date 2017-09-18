Businesses share experiences and help others

A networking event held as part of Small Business Advice Week has been hailed a success by attendees.

Hosted by NatWest in partnership with WorldPay, Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce and Just Clarity, the event, held at Crescent Hall, Luton, saw 65 business leaders from across the region come together to share their experiences of running a business.

The event also raised £440 for Luton foodbank.

Deborah Abodunrin, from SMT4Y, said: “NatWest’s event as part of Small Business Advice Week was a great way for me to meet like-minded people from the local business community and see how we can better work together.”

Kym Nahar, business growth enabler at NatWest, said: “It was wonderful to see the local business community networking and connecting with one another making new contacts and building meaningful relationships.

“We thank WorldPay, Bedfordshire Chamber and Just Clarity for their support and all those who attended. We also appreciate everyone’s support for Luton foodbank.”