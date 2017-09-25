Businesswoman from Barton shortlisted for Best Networker

The owner of Engage Weddings has been nominated for an award at the Best Business Women Awards.

Rebecca Pountney, 30, of Barton-le-Clay, is a wedding videographer and decided to set up the business when she moved to the village.

She set up the network to encourage people working in the wedding industry to work together. The mum-of-two set up Engage Weddings in June 2016.

She said: “I used to work in the wedding industry and when I moved to the area I decided to set up a network group for all things weddings, it now has 190 members. I set up the business in between the births of my two children who are now three and one, it wasn’t ideal timing but it has been really successful.

“The idea is to bring people working in the wedding industry together, making it easier for people who are planning weddings.

“No-one really competes with anyone because a florist can recommend a photographer who may know a caterer, the site is about working together and helping each other out.”

Rebecca has been nominated for Best Networker at this year’s Best Business Women Awards.

She added: “It feels amazing to be nominated, a real privilege, it is a huge achievement for me to have that recognition.

“I have also just set up a new website for local brides and grooms, it’s local wedding inspiration and will feature acticles from many of the suppliers in my networking group to help local couples plan their day.”

The Best Business Women Awards were established in 2015 by multi-award winning entrepreneur Debbie Gilbert. The awards recognise and reward female business talent.

The finalists will be announced at the awards gala dinner on October 12 in Hertfordshire.

Visit www.engage weddings.co.uk to view Rebecca’s website.