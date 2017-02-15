‘BWRT therapy is a new weapon against anxiety’

A new therapy has arrived in Dunstable to help Bedfordshire residents fight anxiety and its related mental health conditions.

BrainWorking Recursive Therapy is designed to help sufferers get a fast and permanent fix for issues such as social anxiety disorder, irrational fear, anxiety, depression, stress, and more.

The relatively new treatment uses the latest thinking on neuroscience techniques to retrain the brain, involving a “powerful” method to stop a reaction to things that trigger the issue - the client choosing a preferred feeling to replace the ‘bad’ feeling.

Keith Tunstall, advanced BWRT practitioner, said: “In 1983, a scientist called Benjamin Libet discovered that we start to react to information 0.5 seconds before we are consciously aware of it.

“BWRT works in that 0.5 second gap to stop a troublesome thought before it gets to our conscious awareness.”

Therapist, Terence Watts MCGI, created BWRT in 2011 after he read about Libet’s experiments and there is an Academy of BrainWorking Recursive Therapy in St James’s, London.

Keith said: “As a previous anxiety sufferer, I have the experience of the debilitating effect it can have on peoples lives. Having had just one successful session of BWRT which resolved my issue, I knew that I could help others to do the same.”

Keith always offers an initial, free consultation, and appointments are confidential, even available via Skype or FaceTime.

He is based on High Street South, and you can call 01582 475459 or visit: www.bwrtuk.co.uk.