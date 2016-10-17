Cadet awarded for helping save stabbing victim

An Army Cadet who helped to save the life of a young victim of a stabbing has been publicly recognised.

Drew Stent, 16, from the Leagrave detachment of the Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Army Cadet Force, was walking home from school when he came across another schoolboy who had been stabbed four times with a large kitchen knife during an altercation.

While one person dealt with the three stab wounds to the side of the boy’s torso, Drew dealt with the leg wound that had been missed.

All four wounds were severe bleeds. He made sure that the emergency services were called, checked that no other injuries had been overlooked and gave constant reassurance to all involved.

When the paramedics arrived he sent bystanders to help carry their equipment and handed over to them after which he assisted the police.

Drew’s quick thinking was recognised by HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Helen Nellis at a recent honours recipients gathering and presentation ceremony held at Luton Hoo.

Those present heard about the actions that had led to Drew being given an award read by Chris Sharwood-Smith DL.

Mrs Nellis said after the ceremony: “I was really pleased to be able to recognise and publically acknowledge the award of the St John Ambulance Meritorious Service Certificate and Bar to Cadet Drew Stent.

“Drew’s award equates to the Queen’s Commendation for Bravery and his instinctive actions, drawing on his training in the Army Cadet Force, have been rightly recognised.

“This is an inspirational example of bravery shown by a young person in our community and as such is a wonderful example to other cadets across the county”.