Can you give a loving cat a home?

Homeless Cat Rescue are struggling to find homes for three caring felines.

Pango, 18 months, is a black male who loves to play and is never far away. He tends to eat food too quickly and needs feeding little and often to prevent him being sick. He needs a home with no other cats.

Bruce

Black and white Bruce, three-four, is full of character and cheekiness. He would suit a home as the only cat. Bruce is friendly but will let you know when he has had enough.

Tabby cat Misty, eight, is very sweet natured and would like a quiet home. Misty lost her tail in an accident a few years ago.

If you can help, call: 01582 529009 or visit: http://www.homelesscatrescue.co.uk/