Can you help family find missing Poppy?

The owner of a Shih Tzu, that has not been seen since it was attacked by another dog on Thursday morning, is appealing for the public’s help.

The family would like anyone with information about where Poppy is or who owns the other dog to contact the police.

Mrs Morrison was walking her dog along Wigmore Lane, Luton, at around 11am when a larger dog appeared out of a house, grabbed Poppy and ran back inside the property with Poppy still in its jaws.

Her daughter Jane Thorpe, said: “The dog that attacked her was dragged away by a bloke, not believed to be the owner.

“Poppy was 13 years old, mum is desperate to find out what happened to her.”

Luton Borough Council sent a dog warden to the area, a spokesperson said: “Our dog warden was notified and attended the scene where he conducted a thorough search. Unfortunately he was unable to find Poppy. We are continuing to monitor the situation as we do with all such reports of stray and missing dogs.”

Bedfordshire Police are investigating the incident, a spokesperson for the force said: “Officers attended and assisted in the search for the victim’s dog that is believed to have been attacked and dragged away by another dog.

“A dedicated officer has visited the area several times, conducted house to house enquiries and spoken to witnesses.

“However, the owner of the dog that is believed to be either a Pitbull or a Staffordshire Bull Terrier has not been identified and sadly the victim’s dog has not been found.

“Officers have explored all of the available powers to police and liaised with both council workers and the dog warden but unfortunately the investigation can’t progress further without the owner of the dog being identified.

“We take reports of dangerous dogs seriously and recognise the threat they have on the safety of the community. We would urge anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101.”