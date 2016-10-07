Can you help Stop The Traffik?

SENEB Therapies is organising an event at Barton Village Hall on Sunday, October 16, to raise money for Stop The Traffik.

They are hoping to raise hundreds for the charity and raise awareness about human trafficking. There will be a raffle, a Caribbean bbq, beauty treatments and entertainment for the children.

Charmaine Line, event organiser, said: “We are holding the event because it is Anti-Slavery Day on the 18th and we want to bring awareness of modern day slavery and trafficking that goes on all over the world and in the UK .

“The money raised will go to Stop the Traffik, they help to bring awareness of human trafficking.

“This event will be a fun family day out and hopefully raise money for a good cause.”

The event is from 1pm till 7pm and tickets are £5, and under 10’s go free.