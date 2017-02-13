Can you help to change a child’s life?

It’s a sad fact that youngsters aged 10 to 14 often wait the longest to be fostered.

Now Luton Borough Council is appealing to potential foster carers to think about fostering an older child. They could be vital in helping change that child’s life, enabling him or her to understand and deal with the changes happening round them.

Thirteen-year-old Steven, who has been living with his foster carers long-term, said: “My carers are the best two people, they treat me like I’m one of their own. I am part of their family and they let me know this often – they are my heroes and my happiness.”

The council is looking for a wide variety of people to become foster carers. Unmarried partners – including same sex couples living together – as well as couples in a civil partnership and single people may care for a child for a few weeks, several months, or on a long term or permanent basis.

Even if you have children of your own, you may still be eligible to adopt or foster a Luton child.

Pauline is a foster carer for older children, she said: “Being a foster carer for teenagers is difficult but rewarding. Opening my home to older children is probably the best and most rewarding thing I have ever done.They are without a doubt a roller coaster of raw emotions and attitude but they’re also funny, thoughtful and helpful. I chose to be a foster carer to make a difference to their lives.”

Applicants should be over 21 and be able to provide each sibling with a room of their own, except in certain circumstances where they may share.

> Call 01582 547569 or visit www.luton.gov.uk/fostering