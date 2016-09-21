Car stolen at knife-point in Leagrave

Police are investigating a knife-point car-jacking at Leagrave Park by a gang of teenage boys.

A man and woman were sitting in a parked car at about 7.30pm on Sunday, September 18, when four teenagers approached the car and asked for a lighter before punching the man and threatening him with knives.

The gang then stole the car and drove towards Marsh Road.

The boys are described as being aged between 13 and 16-years-old.

The following day, the stolen car, a silver Vauxhall Corsa reg, plate DY05, was involved in a collision on Sundon Park Road.

Three men got out of the car and headed towards Marsh Farm.

Detective Constable Mohammed Hussain, investigating, said: “This was understandably a terrifying order for the two victims and it was fortunate that they were not injured.

“We are following a number of lines of enquiry as we investigate both the despicable robbery and the subsequent collision involving the stolen vehicle, but I’m calling on anyone who witnessed either incident to get in touch to help us find these dangerous individuals and ensure that justice is done.”

Two of the boys are described as white, one is around 5’9”, slim, with curly brown medium length hair, the other is around 5’6”.

The other two boys are described as Asian, one is around 5’7”, slim with short black hair and a medium length beard and the other is around 5’6” and slim.

If you have any information about either incident, contact DC Hussain on 101 quoting reference C/38187/2016.