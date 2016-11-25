Carbon monoxide alarm helps save man’s life in Luton

A lucky man called out the fire service when his carbon monoxide alarm went off.

Because Beds Fire and Rescue officers found a fault in his boiler - which could have killed him with deadly carbon monoxide fumes.

A firecrew was called to a flat in Jasmine Road, Luton by a tenant alerted by his Carbon Monoxide (CO) alarm.

He couldn’t see or smell anything but called the Fire Service, and opened his windows.

The crew identified that Carbon Monoxide was being picked up from the boiler which they immediately isolated. They gave the tenant information about CO poisoning and advised him to contact a qualified gas engineer.

You can’t see, taste or smell CO but if you use natural gas, LPG, heating oil or solid fuel for cooking or heating in your home you need to be aware of its potential dangers and how it can kill or cause permanent damage to your health.

Carbon Monoxide is produced when fuels, used by appliances in domestic and commercial properties, are not fully burned. The build-up of CO can also be caused by poor ventilation, appliances that are not properly installed or regularly serviced and blocked chimneys and flues. Using BBQ’s and outdoor heaters inside or in enclosed areas such as a tent or caravan can also result in dangerous levels of CO.

Crew Commander Lee Murphy said this was a good example of how a relatively cheap alarm can save your life. “Carbon Monoxide is a highly poisonous gas that you can’t see, smell or taste making it potentially lethal in the home”, he said. “To keep safe ensure that your boiler, cooker and all fuel burning appliances are serviced every year by a qualified engineer.