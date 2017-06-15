Care Home to host  a family fun day

Little Bramingham Farm care home is hosting a family fun day on Saturday to mark Care Home Open Day.

The event is being organised by Friends Of The Elderly, the charity that runs the care home.

Visitors will be able to enjoy live music, a barbecue, a vintage tea room, a bouncy castle, candy floss, popcorn, face painting, glitter tattoos and there will be a variety of stalls.

Entry for the event in Little Bramingham, which is from 11am till 5pm, is £1.

The family fun day will mark the charity’s support for Care Home Open Day which sees care homes open their doors to the public.

Emma Lawrence, home manager at Little Bramingham Farm, said: “We are proud of what we do and our residents enjoy opening their home to the community. Come and enjoy our family day and find out more about our home and the opportunities for volunteering or working with us.”