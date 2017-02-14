Career advice at Luton skills fair

More than 1,000 people visited Luton’s employment, training and skills fair.

They received expert career advice and guidance from 50 local businesses, education and training providers and recruitment agencies.

Many attended a range of workshops including creating a CV, using social media, interview techniques and job applications.

The feedback was overwhelmingly positive with employers commenting on how impressed they were with the calibre of local candidates.

A council spokesperson said they were working hard to attract new business to Luton.