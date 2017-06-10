Carers are rated in the top 10 - again

Home Instead Senior Care, which provides care to older people so they can continue living in their own homes across Luton and Central Bedfordshire, has just been announced as one of the top 10 most recommended home care companies in the homecare.co.uk ‘Top 10 Awards 2017’.

This seal of approval has come from the most important people, those who they care for, their friends and family and it is the second year running that the office has been awarded this accolade.

homecare.co.uk is a review site that lists all registered UK home care providers and where people are able to provide independent reviews which are then shared after verification online. The site is helping those searching for the best home care for their needs, which is so important.

More than 5,000 people took the time to provide a review on the site and it was these that were used to find out just who are the best providers across the UK.

Home Instead was reviewed on: overall standard, staff, care/support, management, treated with dignity and value for money and all were rated highly, showing huge confidence in the company.

Maria Collins, owner of Home Instead Senior Care, said: “We are so delighted to be a top 10 provider for the second year, it is wonderful to see that people have taken the time to provide such glowing reviews. I am so proud of everyone in the team who each and every day cares for their clients with such love and dedication.”

A daughter of a Home Instead client said in her review: “Excellent seems such a non-descript word to use to describe the quality of care provided by the team at Home Instead Luton. The carers were full of humanity, each were so caring, compassionate and incredibly supportive, not just towards dad but to the whole family.”

Davina Ludlow, director of homecare.co.uk, said: “Home Instead Senior Care has shown that it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate them on being one of the top home care providers in the country.

“Looking for the right home care provider can be tough. We hope our awards will help to make people’s search that little bit easier.”

Home Instead Senior Care provides home care which is tailored to the individual needs of each client. Services, which typically include companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping and personal care, are provided by devoted caregivers who spend a minimum of an hour on each visit with their client.