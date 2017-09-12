Caribbean community want to buy the African Caribbean Day Centre back

Members of the Caribbean community protested outside the town hall against the potential sale of the African Caribbean Day Centre by Luton Borough Council to the highest bidder.

The group want the council to accept their bid to buy the African Caribbean Day Centre on Trinity Road which has been used by the group since 1999, despite them not being the highest bidder.

Councillor Gilbert Campbell has been working with the day centre since it opened and believes it should be sold to whoever will make it the best asset for the community.

He said: “I feel aggrieved that it has been used by the Caribbean community for so long and now there’s a chance they will be left with nothing.

“Pastr Patrick has put a bid in but it is not the highest, the fight is that the building was for the Caribbean elderly since 1999, it was closed recently and they moved people out.

“According to the sale the council does not have to sell it to the highest bidder, it can be sold to a lower bid, this is where the Caribbean community come in.

“The lower bidder can have it depending on what they would use the building for, considering that this was for the Caribbean elderly since 1999 and we want to use it for the Caribbean community and wider community.

“It will be such a shame if we don’t get it, because it has spent many years being a place to go for the Caribbean community, they provide well being clubs and lunch clubs, which are really struggling now.”

Councillor Campbell was joined by members of the Caribbean community and Pastor Patrick outside the Town Hall in Luton on this afternoon.

A spokesman for Luton Borough Council said: “On the closure of the African Caribbean Day centre in Trinity Road, the Council transferred the community services to St Monica’s.

“The old site has been the subject of a number of community interest bids which will be considered at the Executive meeting on 18 September when a decision will be made on the best use of this Council asset.”

St Monica’s is a day centre that provides both group and individual activities and a hot meal at lunch time, is is predominately for people with dementia.