Carol concerts from Luton’s little learners

It’s that special time of year when proud parents and grandparents settle down to be entertained by their offsprings’ school choirs.

This was the case when five to seven-year-olds at Luton’s King’s House Lower School gave a concert at nearby St Luke’s Church.

Their repertoire included It Was a Starry Night, Away in a Manger, We Three Kings, The Little Drummer Boy and Silent Night.

This was followed by a welcome glass of alcohol-free mulled wine and mince pies.

Younger pupils from the Early Years Foundation classes also had the chance to be centre stage when they dressed up for their own show of acting, dancing and singing.

Headmaster Dr Andrew Cook said: “There is so much excitement at this time of year and we know how much our children love to sing and perform.

“We have a very multicultural school and everyone enjoys celebrating a whole range of traditional holidays.

“But Christmas is always a favourite.”

> Passengers and staff at Luton Airport were treated to a performance by Sacred Heart Primary School pupils. The children sang their favourite carols, reminding everyone who heard of the true meaning of Christmas, while raising funds for Keech Hospice at the same time.

Many commented on how touched they were by the children’s singing.

The little stars’ next performance will be at the O2 Arena in February when they’re taking part in the Young Voices Concert.