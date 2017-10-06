Cash and jewellery stolen from Keech Hospice Care Luton charity shop

A Luton Keech Hospice Care charity shop had cash and jewellery stolen during a break-in.

The charity shop, on Birdsfoot Lane, was burgled between the hours of 5.15pm on Tuesday (October 3) and 8.35am on Wednesday.

A Keech Hospice Care spokeswoman, said: “As a charity, we rely on the community, including our 32 charity shops, to help to raise 70 per cent of the £5.7 million we need every year to care for adults in Luton and South Bedfordshire and children in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes with terminal and life-limiting illnesses.

“We are saddened by this incident and ask if anyone can help by donating their unwanted quality items to the shop, we would be very grateful at this difficult time.

“We are working with Bedfordshire Police who are investigating the incident and they should be contacted for any further details which are required.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “We were called at approximately 12.50pm on Wednesday (October 4) to reports of a burglary at the Keech Hospice Care shop in Birdsfoot Lane, Luton.

“Between 5.15pm on Tuesday (October 3) and 8.35am on Wednesday, an unknown number of people forced entry through the front door of the shop and searched it, taking cash and jewellery.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number C/42285/2017. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”