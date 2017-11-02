Cash boost of over £900,000 for Luton arts group

There was excitement as one of Luton’s leading arts groups received a cash boost of over £900,000 from the Arts Council today.

Luton’s Revoluton Arts has been awarded £905,100 as of today and is just one of just six organisations to receive the funding under the Creative People and Places project.

The added funds will help Revoluton continue for a further three years of activity.

Hedley Swain of Arts Council England said: “The arts provide a wonderful opportunity to better understand others and bring communities together. I hope that Revoluton Arts will continue to engage, excite and entertain Luton’s diverse communities.”

With this funding, Revoluton Arts will continue to collaborate with internationally renowned organisations to commission high quality work, while also supporting exciting local talent through community commissions and talent development opportunities.

See Revoluton’s website for more information about its activities.